CFC squares off with Kaya Iloilo on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will take on their fiercest rival, the Kaya FC Iloilo, as the latter hosts them on Sunday, May 5, in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

This will be the Gentle Giants’ fourth match of the season. So far, they have a clean slate of three wins, while the host team has three wins with one draw.

CFC is ranked No. 4 in the 10-team PFL standings with nine points, while Kaya recently lost its hold of the top spot in the rankings after absorbing the lone draw against the One Taguig last April 27 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Meanwhile, CFC is fresh from its dominating 10-0 win against Maharlika Taguig FC last April 27 as well at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu.

CFC vs. Kaya Iloilo

A total of four matches will be played on Sunday, including CFC and Kaya’s marquee showdown at 3 p.m.

The other matches are between United City FC against Garelli United FC at 3 p.m., followed by Stallion Laguna FC against One Taguig FC at 5:30 p.m., and the Philippine Air Force FC versus Maharlika Taguig at 8 p.m., all happening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

CFC will heavily rely on its solid midfield personnel comprised of Dutch Guyto Marcus Renwick Mijland, Turkish Devrim Ali Yanik, Abou Sy, Chima Ozuka, Jeremiah Borlongan, and Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham.

Meanwhile, Janjan Melliza along with Shuto Komaki, Eric Esso, Audi Menzi, and Marco Casambre will lead Kaya as they defend their home turf against the visiting Cebu squad.

