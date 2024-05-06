Daily Gospel, May 6

By: CDN Digital May 06,2024 - 05:50 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 6, 2024, which is the Monday of the  Sixth Sunday of Easter.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, May 5

Daily Gospel, May 4

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15, 26-27.16, 1-4a.

Jesus said to his disciples: “When the Advocate comes whom I will send you from the Father, the Spirit of truth that proceeds from the Father, he will testify to me.

And you also testify, because you have been with me from the beginning.

I have told you this so that you may not fall away.

They will expel you from the synagogues; in fact, the hour is coming when everyone who kills you will think he is offering worship to God.

They will do this because they have not known either the Father or me.

I have told you this so that when their hour comes you may remember that I told you.”

Source: DailyGospel.org

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.