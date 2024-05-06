Daily Gospel, May 6

By: CDN Digital May 06,2024 - 05:50 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 6, 2024, which is the Monday of the Sixth Sunday of Easter.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, May 5

Daily Gospel, May 4

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15, 26-27.16, 1-4a.

Jesus said to his disciples: “When the Advocate comes whom I will send you from the Father, the Spirit of truth that proceeds from the Father, he will testify to me.

And you also testify, because you have been with me from the beginning.

I have told you this so that you may not fall away.

They will expel you from the synagogues; in fact, the hour is coming when everyone who kills you will think he is offering worship to God.

They will do this because they have not known either the Father or me.

I have told you this so that when their hour comes you may remember that I told you.”

Source: DailyGospel.org

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP