Mandaue City eyes better finish in CVIRAA medal standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City guns for a better finish in the medal standings of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) which is currently happening in various venues, here.

Olympian turned sports leader, Mary Joy Tabal, the Mandaue City Sports Commission chief told CDN Digital that they’ve been preparing for CVIRAA for several months already.

Mandaue City fielded over 500 athletes in the elementary and secondary divisions, with more than a hundred of them coming from the vaunted Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), while the rest are from various public and private schools in the city.

According to Tabal, Mandaue City’s sports program helped these athletes get proper exposure to various competitions since last year. Thus, she’s confident they will perform optimally in the meet.

“Expected gyud nga mas molambo ilahang performance karon given the support of the LGU is there. At the same time, daghan events naapilan sa atong athletes prior to CVIRAA. Mas prepared sila karon compared sa previous CVIRAA, so they’re aiming to have a better finish this year,” said Tabal who competed for the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Mas dako ta ug advantage sa arnis, swimming, football, futsal, basketball, chess. So, I think maka perform gyud ug nindot sa Mandaue karon. They’re exposed to many competitions ug nindot ilahang training ug competitive ang mga coaches,” she added.

CVIRAA 2023

True to it, Mandaue City finished CVIRAA 2023 that was held in Carcar City with 36 gold medals, 30 silvers, and 51 bronzes or a total of 117 medals. They were two gold medals behind Dumaguete City which harvested 38-31-44 (gold-silver-bronze), while Cebu Province came in at second place with its 40-36-49 medal count. Cebu City, CVIRAA’s perennial champions harvested a whopping 110-93-84 medal count.

Also, Mandaue City’s SHS-AdC Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles won the gold medals in the secondary boys basketball and girls futsal event in the Palarong Pambansa last year in Marikina City.

With the competition held at its doorstep, Tabal sees more of Mandaue City’s athletes winning medals.

In fact, several of CVIRAA’s sports events such as football, sepak takraw, track and field, and gymnastics are currently held at the SHS-AdC campus in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Tabal is no stranger to CVIRAA after she won five medals (four golds, and one silver) in 2002 and played for the Palarong Pambansa. Thus, she has a reminder to not just Mandaue City’s athletes but to everyone competing in this week-long meet.

“Always give your best in any competition like CVIRAA kay after this you will represent Region 7 in Palarong Pambansa, this is your ticket to Palarong Pambansa, give your best and erase all your what ifs and your negative thoughts,” said Tabal, the longest-reigning Milo Marathon champion.

