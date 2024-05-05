MTSAP and SMAP 5 days ship superintendency course at PCG Headquarters Cebu

The Marine and Technical Superintendent Association of the Philippines Inc. (MTSAP) headed by its Chairman of the Board and President, Engr Rey C. Eustaquio, and Ship Managers Association of the Philippines Inc. (SMAP) headed by its Chairman of the Board and President Chief Engineer Vicente A. Pono, conducted a 5 Days Ship Superintendency Course in Cebu from May 1 to 5, 2024. This is the fourth time of its kind with the attendees from the Ship’s Officers, Naval Architects, Engineers, and Philippine Coastguard officers, who want to learn and pursue their careers in ship superintendency.

Continuous training for soon-to-be and existing superintendents is the legacy of MTSAP and SMAP thus a planned course shall again be held in the third quarter of the year at the Cavite Training Center and on the fourth quarter, in Iloilo.

The course is part of the MTSAP and SMAP mission of training, educating, increasing the skills, and proliferating the ship superintendents in the Philippines.

With the unwavering support of The Maritime League, Inc. headed by VAdm Eduardo Ma R Santos AFP (Ret) through the effort of RAdm Margarito V Sanchez Jr AFP (Ret) and the President of IntelleVsion Events Management Philippines, the event management partner of the Maritime League for BEACON EXPO, Ms. Blanca Joy Bustamante, the course was organized and hosted by the Philippine Coastguard District Central Visayas with the kind command of its CDR Adonis Añasco and graciously opened and inspired the course by the keynote speech of PCG Deputy Commander for Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Commo Agapito Batingal Bibat.

The event was made more successful through the effort of Northtrend Marketing Corporation- CASTROL MASTER DISTRIBUTOR in the PHILIPPINES by sponsoring the course through its Sales Director Philippines Grace Lao-Torrejas and VisMin Area Sales Manager Engr. Nathaniel Monzolin —further collaboration with Castrol Global Marine and Energy (North Trend) and The Maritime League, Inc. Philippine Coastguard, and Beacon Expo has been agreed upon for the next superintendency courses that shall be held onwards.



At the end of the course, the attendees were given an examination. Those who passed are issued a Certificate of Completion and topnotchers are awarded a Certificate of Recognition. Graduates of this course will certainly become members of MTSAP and shall be given additional points to increase their Superintendency Category Level. An MTSAP membership certification and ID shall be provided.

MTSAP and SMAP have their Training Center in Cavite, however, with the clamor of the Shipping industry in Cebu, this course was organized.

We encourage shipping companies, ship’s crew, naval architects, engineers, and other interested participants to be updated on the course schedules by regularly visiting the MTSAP and SMAP Facebook and YouTube accounts Marine and Technical Superintendent Association of the Philippines Inc. – MTSAP.

ADVERTORIAL

