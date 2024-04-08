Bajenting fires 30 points in Landlite’s huge CABC Corporate Cup win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Anthony Bajenting of the Landlite-Leon Kilat/Fort San Pedro Chapter erupted for 31 points in their lopsided, 91-62, victory against Lightstrong-Rajah Jumabon/Fuente Chapter during their game in the Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup 2024 on Sunday, April 7, at the Benedicto College Cebu gymnasium.

Bajenting finished with a double-double game after pairing his 31-point outing with 13 rebounds along with six steals and three assists.

Aaron Yang and Jeofar Gerundio added 13 and 11 points, respectively, in this all-architect basketball tournament.

Duane Anino spoiled his 19-point game for Lightstrong, so as Ryan Rizarri’s 10 points.

In the other game in the CABC Corporate Cup, Buildrite-Metro Cebu Chapter escaped with a 68-63 win over the Modern Windows-Datu Lapu-Lapu Chapter.

Ferdinand Tiro and Jun Villacorta each finished with double-double performances for Buildrite.

Tiro scored 14 points with 11 rebounds, while Jun Villacorta had 10 markers and 12 boards in their win.

Jason Cinco and Chris Manal scored 17 and 10 points, apiece.

Joseph Cabigas and Justin Aspacio each tallied 14 points in Modern Windows’ defeat.

Lastly, Boysen Paints-Sugbu Chapter trounced Davies Paints-Cebu Chapter, 74-53, in their game in the CABC Corporate Cup.

Miggy Aparri logged a double-double game of 14 points and 11 rebounds. His teammate Michael Judilla chipped in 11 markers.

Zach Elisha Go, John Terrence Buhawe, and Miguel Cenabre scored 18, 12, and 10 points, respectively in Davies Paints’ losing efforts.

