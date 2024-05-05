Cebu City Niños start hot on Day 1 of CVIRAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As expected, the Cebu City Niños got off to a hot start in its Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) title retention bid by leading the partial and official medal tally Sunday night, May 5, 2024.

The Niños already harvested seven gold medals, two silvers, and two bronzes as of this writing, while Lapu-Lapu City hauled 5-3 (gold-silver) on the first day of the weeklong meet.

Bohol Province is third with its 4-3-2 (gold-silver-bronze) hike, followed by Mandaue City with its 2-3-1 medal count. Negros Oriental is in the fifth place with its 2-1-2 medal count.

Cebu City’s arnisadors and aerobic gymnasts contributed all of the gold medals on day one of the meet. Four gilts were contributed by its arnisadors, while three from its aerobic gymnasts.

Josh Francis Auditor bagged two gold medals in arnis after ruling the Individual Likha Anyo single and double weapons events, while his teammates John Earl Tapic (Individual Likha Anyo Single Weapon secondary boys) and Hannah Marie Dela Cerna (Individual Likha Anyo Double Weapon secondary boys secondary girls), also contributed one gold apiece in their respective events.

The gold medalist for Cebu City in aerobics gymnastics was Enzo Dano who topped the mixed pair, trio, and individual events.

Lapu-Lapu’s gold medals

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City’s five gold medalscame from its arnisadors in Mike Jorie Israel (Individual Likha Anyo Double Weapon secondary boys), Jayn J. Paller (Individual Likha Anyo Single Weapon elementary girls), and Amber Joy Notarte (Individual Likha Anyo Double Weapon elementary girls).

Mary Heart Igot snagged the gold medal in the elementary girls’ long jump at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) oval in Mandaue City. She joined fellow trackster Asia Paraase who delivered their first gold last Saturday in the secondary girls 3,000-meter run.

On the other hand, Bohol Province’s gold medalists were from its track and field team. They are Jhul Ian Canalita (5,000m run secondary boys), Aldin Jake Timbal (400m elementary boys), and Ma. Emely Balunan (400m secondary girls). Also, Miguel Gundaya topped the mixed pair aerobics gymnastics secondary boys.

Mandaue City’s gold medalists were Christelle Mae Bihag (Individual Likha Anyo Single Weapon secondary girls) and Clarish Mahusay (aerobics gymnastics individual secondary girls).

Lastly, Negros Oriental’s gold medalists were Archie Iane Sienes (aerobics gymnastics individual secondary boys) and Alden Rey Moreno (aerobics gymnastics trio secondary boys).

Some of Sunday’s events, including swimming and other individual events, were not included in this partial medal tally as these were still being competed as of press time.

