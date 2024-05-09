CDN Digital at 5: Still Cebu’s leading news authority

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital), the only independent digital news outlet in Cebu, continues to dominate the digital space here as it marked its fifth year of journalism that builds communities in Cebu and beyond.

CDN Digital has maintained its lead against competitors in terms of page views and site visits during the first quarter of 2024, data from SimilarWeb showed.

From January to March this year, CDN Digital generated a total of close to 2.4 million page views, reaching a monthly average of nearly 800,000 views. These included page views both from desktop and mobile devices.

It also ranked first in terms of site visits for the same period, with more than 434,000 total page visits, based on the same report from SimilarWeb.

Coming in 2nd for the most page views was Sunstar Philippines’ Cebu page, with approximately 1.8 million views and 354,000 page visits. The Freeman ranked 3rd with 1.05 million page views and 241,000 page visits for the same period.

Aside from page views, CDN Digital also bested other digital news outlets in Cebu in terms of page visitors. For the first quarter of this year, CDN Digital recorded 68,547 unique visitors, which refers to users or netizens that visited the site.

Rick Gabuya, managing editor at CDN Digital, attributed this milestone to the stories the outlet has produced.

“The sizeable lead enjoyed by CDN Digital over its competitors based on the latest SimilarWeb data is proof that our stories matter to our readers,” said Gabuya.

Narratives that affect, inspire, and inform a larger community of information-thirsty individuals also made CDN Digital the go-to news and information platform not only for audiences based in Cebu but also around the world, he added.

SimilarWeb is a website monitoring tool used while page views, site visits, and unique visitors are metrics used to gauge a website’s performance.

Cebu & Beyond

For its 5th year, CDN Digital unveiled a new tagline – ‘Cebu & beyond’ – as part of its commitment to bring credible and reliable digital storytelling, not only inside but outside of Cebu.

READ MORE: CDN Digital at 5: Cebu and Beyond

Last January, some of Cebu’s iconic landmarks, such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the SM Seaside Tower, and Nustar Resort Cebu’s jumbotron, flashed in blue in celebration of the outlet’s latest milestone.

“In the next few months, our readers and close to 3 million followers can expect more inspiring and relevant content as well as attention-grabbing visuals from CDN Digital as the Siloys embrace our new tagline: Cebu & beyond,” said Gabuya.

