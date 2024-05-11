Liloan shooting: Municipal gov’t implements curfew

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A municipal-wide curfew was implemented in Liloan town in northern Cebu starting on Friday, May 10.

With its implementation, town residents, especially the minors, were barred from loitering on the streets from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day.

“As your Mayor, it is my foremost responsibility to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of each and every Liloanon. Therefore, following extensive deliberation and consultation with the Municipal Liloan PP and the esteemed members of the Sangguniang Bayan led by Vice Mayor Darwin Apas, we have deemed it necessary to implement a Municipal-Wide curfew, effective immediately as of May 10, 2024. The curfew hours will be from 10 PM to 4 AM.,” Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco said in an advisory posted on his social media page Friday night.

READ: 16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting

In addition, Frasco urged businesses that sell liquors and cigarettes to refrain from selling these to minors.

Moreover, Frasco said that an intensified police patrol will be implemented in their town during the curfew hours with the help of reinforcements.

READ: Liloan shooting: Gang war, personal grudge, love triangle eyed as possible motive

“Furthermore, I urge all proprietors to refrain from selling cigarettes or alcoholic beverages to minors, as stringent enforcement measures will be enacted against violators,” he said.

Liloan shooting

Frasco ordered the implementation of a municipal-wide curfew a day after the shooting incident that killed a 16-year-old girl was reported on Thursday.

READ: Police arrest 4 suspects in fatal gang-related shooting in Liloan

At the same time, he has expressed his condolences to the girl’s family.

Frasco has also expressed his gratitude to Liloan police for the immediate arrest of those involved in the girl’s death.

READ: Liloan shooting: Fifth suspect and alleged gunman surrenders

All of the five suspects were taken into police custody shortly after the shooting incident happened.

“To Major Gingoyon and the entire police force, I extend my deepest gratitude for their prompt response and commitment to ensuring justice,” the Liloan mayor said in his social media post.

Secure Liloan

Meanwhile, Frasco is urging parents of those who are under 18-years-old to always be vigilant and to monitor the whereabouts of their children.

“In our collective pursuit of a safer and more secure Liloan, I appeal to each and every one of you for your unwavering cooperation and support. Should you find yourselves in need of assistance or faced with an emergency, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated Liloan PP Office at the following number: 0998-598-6385,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP