Cebu Football Club hosts One Taguig FC in PFL on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants eye a comeback at home as they take on One Taguig FC on Sunday, May 12, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL).

The Gentle Giants are still reeling from their 0-1 loss against their rivals, the Kaya FC Iloilo, in their “Visayas Klasiko” duel last May 5, at the Hacienda Verde Iloilo.

It was the Gentle Giants’ first defeat in the PFL which dropped them from fourth to sixth place in the current team standings with nine points from three wins and one defeat.

READ: Cebu Football Club introduces new faces for the upcoming PFL season

Meanwhile, Kaya climbed to the top of the team standings with its 5-1 (win-draw) record with 16 points in hand.

Cebu Football Club

READ: Cebu Football Club obliterates Maharlika Taguig FC in the PFL

The Cebu FC eyes to dislodge the No. 5 team, One Taguig FC in their first meeting tomorrow at 5:45 p.m.

READ: Ex-Bosconian players thrilled to join Cebu Football Club

A win over One Taguig would put them from the sixth to the fifth place in the team standings.

One of Taguig’s most recent matches was against the No.2 team, the Stallion Laguna FC, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Cebu FC will bank on its solid midfield personnel comprised of Dutch Guyto Marcus Renwick Mijland, Turkish Devrim Ali Yanik, Abou Sy, Chima Ozuka, Jeremiah Borlongan, and Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham.

On the other hand, One Taguig may be one of the new clubs competing in the PFL, but they are not a bunch of pushovers. The team is comprised of Philippine Azkals veterans in Stephan Schröck, Misagh Bahadoran, and Kevin Ingreso.

They are backed by Philippine U23 standouts Quincy Kammeraad, Dennis Chung, and Jordan Jarvis.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP