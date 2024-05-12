Heat index in Laoag, Aparri may reach 46 °C on Sunday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Two areas, namely Laoag City in Ilocos Norte and Aparri in Cagayan, might experience the highest heat index on Sunday at 46 °C, according to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

These places are followed by Roxas City in Capiz and Guiuan in Eastern Samar at 45 °C, based on the state weather bureau’s latest bulletin.

Pagasa said 31 areas, including the four, will likely reach a heat index of 42 to 51°C, which falls under the “danger” category.

The agency explained this level will likely cause heat cramps and exhaustion, while heat stroke is probable with continued heat or sun exposure.

Extreme heat

The state weather service said five areas might experience extreme heat at 44°C. These are:

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Cuyo, Palawan

Dumangas, Iloilo

Borongan, Eastern Samar

Meanwhile, below are 22 areas that may reach a heat index of 43 to 42°C:

Naia, Pasay City (43°C)

Science Garden, Quezon City (42°C)

Sinait, Ilocos Norte (43°C)

Dagupan City, Pangasinan (43°C)

Bacnotan, La Union (42°C)

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (43°C)

ISU Echague, Isabela (43°C)

Sangley Point, Cavite (43°C)

Ambulong, Tanuan, Batangas (42°C)

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (43°C)

Aborlan, Palawan (42°C)

Daet, Camarines Norte (42°C)

Legazpi City, Albay (42°C)

Virac, Catanduanes (42°C)

Masbate City, Masbate (42°C)

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur (43°C)

Mambusao, Capiz (42°C)

Iloilo City, Iloilo (43°C)

Catarman, Northern Samar (43°C)

Tacloban City, Leyte (43°C)

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur (42°C)

Davao City, Davao del Sur (42°C)

Pagasa advised the public to limit outdoor time amid the extreme heat, especially at noon.

The agency also urged the public to drink plenty of water, avoid tea, coffee, soda and liquor; use umbrellas; wear hats and sleeved clothing outdoors; and schedule heavy-duty activities during the cooler periods of the day.

