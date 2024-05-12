Embracing pain: The story of a lady cop and single mother

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Master Sergeant Eddiely Malatab Augusto, 43, is known for being tough as she possesses a strong personality and has a passion for sports and other physical activities.

Moreover, Augusto is a champion shooter and a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) assigned at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Augusto is a regular in shooting competitions because of her keen eye and sharp aim.

But when she comes home, she assumes the role of an affectionate mother to her two sons who are aged 10 and five.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, let’s get to know Augusto, a solo parent and a law enforcer.

Joining the police force

Augusto joined the PNP in 2004 because of the encouragement from her husband, who was a criminology student then. She joined the police force to fulfill her husband’s dream for himself.

The young couple and their eldest child lived in a house in Brgy. Hippodromo, Cebu City then.

After almost 20 years in the service, she now holds the rank of Police Master Sergeant. And a lot has happened since.

Since 2009, Augusto has collected over 20 awards from various shooting fest that she joined. Aside from excelling in competitions, she said has also learned to love the career that she was hesitant to pick at first.

While she earned to support the needs of her family, especially her children, she is also able to render service to the community.

Augusto said that she always tries to balance her career and family life. After a fulfilling day at work, she would look forward to coming home to her family.

But everything changed in 2019, when she came home from work to find that her husband had left her.

Augusto said that her husband stayed at home to care for their children while she worked.

‘Abandoned’

It was as if her world stopped when she learned that her husband for 11 years had left without any word.

To make matters worst, she was left to care for her two boys, then aged five and two months old.

“Naabot sa punto nga nawagtang ko sa akong kaugalingon. Kanang nagsige kog pangutana sa akong kaugalingon – ngano man? Unsay wala pa nako mahatag sa iya? Nganong nibiya pa jud siya?” she said.

She developed postpartum depression and could barely sleep. She also recalled an instance when she walked in the rain with no idea where she was going.

Augusto said she drowned in her pain that she started to isolate herself for months. She felt very insecure and doubted her self and her capabilities as a wife and a mother.

Her wake up call came from a co-worker who asked her if she would still take back her husband if he decides to come home.

‘No,” was Augusto’s reply.

It was also then that she realized that she has so much more to live for and that she has kids who need her.

With the help of her family and friends, she started to embrace the pain that she was feeling, heal, and move on.

Augusto also started to focus on a new chapter in her life – her being a single mother.

Journey as a single mother

Her journey as a single mother was never easy.

Augusto said she had to play the role of a mother and father to her boys and continue to render public service at the same time.

While she worked, her mother was left to care for her children.

Despite her hectic schedule at work, she would always make sure to spend quality time with her boys. She would bond and speak with them before they go to sleep at night.

As the years passed, she learned to adjust to her new role and her liveliness returned. Little by little, she also started to regain her self confidence.

She told CDN Digital that she is now fully recovered from her heartbreak. She is also very happy that her boys are proud to have her as their mother as they shower her with “I love yous” before they go to sleep.

Recharge

When she feels like she needed to recharge, Augusto said she would visit the firing range.

Positive mindset

Augusto is a testament that women can do anything and that they can be whoever they want to be for as long as you have a positive mindset and willpower to follow your heart’s desire.

She said that being a solo parent is not a hindrance to success.

What’s the secret to her success?

It’s always putting her kids on top of her priorities and keeping herself strong physically and mentally.

“Okay ra jud mi. Okay ra jud ko nga walay partner. Okay ra jud ko nga kami rang tulo sa akong mga anak. Goods na ko ana. Kay makaingon ko nga ang atong anak ang makahatag natog tinuod nga gugma, walay lain,” she said.

‘Balance your time’

Augusto has this advise for solo parents like her, “Spend your time with your kids kay tagsa ra sila bata. Then as much as possible, focus lang sa ilaha. When it comes sa panarbaho, balance your time.”

Moreover, she said that it is very important to learn from your mistakes and stay firm when it comes to decision-making.

She said that pain, no matter how bad it is, will always pass.

Augusto said that as she continues with her journey, she is now focused on raising her sons to be God-fearing, respectful, and kind individuals.

This Mother’s Day, let us take inspiration from the story of Augusto – a hardworking police officer and proud single mother.