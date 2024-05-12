Man kills self while visiting mother’s grave in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 24-year-old man died after he reportedly committed suicide while visiting his mother’s grave at the Mantalongon Cemetery in Dalaguete, Cebu on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Police Corporal Jerson Entice, investigator of the Dalaguete Police Station, said that the victim was a Grade 12 student and a resident of the same barangay.

His body was found near his mother’s grave on Sunday morning, Entice said.

According to Entice, the man, who works as a ‘kargador’ during his free time, went to church early on Sunday morning before he visited his mother’s grave at about 9:50 a.m. to light a candle.

Suicide note

Entice said they found a suicide note on the victim’s body to tell his father that he did not have any problems. He was just tired.

“Wala sad koy problema pa, gikapoy lang gyud ko, hehe,” Entice said quoting was written on the suicide note.

As of this writing, Entice said they continue to wait for the victim’s father to return to Dalaguete from Alcoy town.

“Among gisubay iyang ginikanan. Ang iyang papa wala man say gisulti nga problema kay ang iyang papa, naa man say trabaho unya siya kay kugihan man sab siya,” he added.

Before the incident, Entice said that the victim even asked his father if he could enroll in college.

Meanwhile, Entice said they continue to investigate the man’s death even if they did not see any signs of foul play.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya hotline at 0939-936-5433.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24-hours, seven-days a week call-based hotline for individuals with mental health concerns, mainly those who are in crisis and at risk of suicide.

