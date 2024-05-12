Alqueza lands 11th place in 4th Philippine National Open kegfest

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 12,2024 - 04:57 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) president Edgar “Egay” Alqueza settled for 11th place in the stacked senior open masters of the 4th Philippine National Open Championships held at the Playdium Bowling Center in Quezon City.

Alqueza competed against 75 bowlers representing various clubs around the Philippines, including bowling legend Paeng Nepomuceno.

After the dust settled down, Alqueza scored a total of 1,478 pinfalls in the eight-game series of the senior open masters’ final 18.

Sammy Sy of the PSB-Henrich-Viking Bowling team captured the title in the senior open masters with his 1,871 pinfalls, while seasoned bowler Benshir Layoso placed second with 1,722 pinfalls.

Vener Reasonada rounded off the top three with 1,706 pinfalls, followed by Danny Tuazon with 1,611 pinfalls.

Nepomuceno placed fifth with 1,587 pinfalls.

Alqueza also vied in the men’s senior classified masters but only placed 18th with 1,419 pinfalls.

Two other SUGBU bowlers in Aui Padawan and Heber Alqueza also compete in their respective divisions.

Alqueza’s 11th-place finish in the Philippine National Open Championships came a week after he won a title in the 56th MTBA National Bowling Tenpin Open Championships.

He ruled the associate masters’ title in the tournament held at the E-Lanes in San Juan City, Metro Manila last May 4.

