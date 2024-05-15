TEAM files complaint vs 25 traffic violators

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Legal and Investigative Division of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has filed cases against 25 traffic violators at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office.

The erring drivers were apprehended for traffic violations made in the past months and were issued citation tickets. They however failed to pay the corresponding fines which led to the filing of the complaint against them.

“Warning na ni kaning mga traffic violators nga gi-neglect atoang citation, abi nila og tiaw-tiaw lang,” said TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as.

Jumao-as said those issued with citation tickets will be summoned by the City Prosecutor to appear at their office and pay the fine for their violation that ranges from P500 to P1,000.

Those who will fail to respond to the summon will be issued a bench warrant.

Jumao-as said that the filing of complaints against erring drivers is a means to strengthen their campaign against traffic violations.

Citation tickets

He said that they are taking the campaign against traffic violators seriously since a lot of drivers tend to ignore the issuance of a citation ticket against them.

Hyll Retuya, TEAM’s Asst. Department Head and Chief of their Legal and Investigative Division, said they apprehend at least 200 traffic violators per day. Some of these ignore the need for them to pay the fines for their violations.

Retuya stressed that they are not after the money that they collect. They are filing cases to discipline drivers and encourage them to follow traffic rules.

“Ang amoa lang jud ani pagdisiplina sa mga motorista dinha sa dalan kay kami man gud, amo jud gipahimutang. Duna tay enabling laws to that effect nga gusto namo nga ipatuman para han-ay atoang kadalanan sa Mandaue, kay ang Mandaue man gud kung mo-ingon ka traffic volume gyud na kay agianan man ang Mandaue,” said Retuya.

