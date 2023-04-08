TEAM summons traffic violator who crumpled, tore citation ticket

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | April 08,2023 - 08:49 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A traffic violator learned his lesson the hard way.

The violator, who is from Barangay Guizo in Mandaue City, was summoned to the office of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) last Tuesday, April 4, after he allegedly crumpled and tore the traffic citation ticket that was issued to him for various violations which he committed.

His violations included illegal parking, obstruction of traffic, and disobedience to a traffic officer.

In an advisory, TEAM said, the motorists was issued a citation ticket while he was at the vicinity of Calderon in Barangay Maguikay last March 22.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue said their office sent a demand letter asking the motorist to appear before their office last April 4.

“According to TEAM-Legal and Investigative Division Officer-in-Charge Krizzy Hyll Retuya, the division sent the demand letter after the traffic enforcer witness(ed) the tearing of TCT. The traffic violator then reportedly threw it,” TEAM said.

During his appearance, the motorist sought the forgiveness of TEAM Executive Director Edwin Anthony Jumao-as.

He also made a promise to pay the fines for his traffic violations amounting to P2,500.

/dbs

