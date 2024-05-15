Man stabbed for skipping water rationing line in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The scarcity of water in Moalboal town led to a violent altercation on Tuesday evening, May 14, 2024, resulting in a 30-year-old man being stabbed during a fight over the water rationing line in Barangay Basdiot.

The victim was identified as Paul Anthony Junas, single with a live-in partner, and a resident of the area.

According to Police Captain Gako, Officer-in-Charge of Moalboal Police Station, the victim was involved in a heated altercation with the suspect, Junrey Gabales, of legal age and a resident of Barangay Tomonoy in the same town.

Gako stated that the suspect skipped the line for water rationing, resulting in an altercation that escalated into a fistfight.

However, the suspect suddenly pulled out scissors and stabbed the victim on the left side of his body.

The suspect immediately fled after the incident, while the victim was rushed to Badian District Hospital for medical attention and later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The victim sustained stab wounds on his side and right arm.

During a hot-pursuit operation, the suspect voluntarily surrendered at the police station at around 9:36 p.m. on the same day.

The suspect will be charged with frustrated homicide.

