Consolacion killing: Man shot dead by unknown assailant

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A man died after he was shot by an unknown suspect in Sta. Lucia Property, Brgy. Poblacion Oriental in Consolacion town in northern Cebu on Monday evening, April 29, 2024.

The victim was identified as Kyle Florida, of legal age, a resident of Pulpogan Consolacion.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Verniño Noserale, chief of Consolacion Police Station, said that at around 11:00 p.m., a concerned citizen reported to them the incident.

READ MORE:

14-year-old Girl killed in Talisay: Brother, father, brother’s GF facing charges

Girl killed in Talisay: Was it a case of accidental shooting?

14-year-old girl in Talisay: Persons of interest identified

Upon arrival, the victim was already lying on the ground and lifeless.

The victim was brought to Eversly Child Sanitarium Hospital in Mandaue City but was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the initial investigation, Noserale said that while the victim was walking along the area, an unknown assailant suddenly shot him.

The victim suffered five gunshot wounds on his chest. However, the police failed to recover empty shells at the crime scene.

According to Noserale, the victim was a member of a fraternity or gang.

In December 2023, Florida was also allegedly involved in a stabbing incident, wherein he allegedly stabbed a member of a rival gang.

“Last December, nakadunggab ni siya og, although dili sure si Mandaue kay based on CCTV ra man og barangay report,” Noserale said referring to the person allegedly attacked on whether he was a member of a rival gang.

READ MORE:

14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

Talisay shooting: Gunman was a ‘close acquaintance’ of 14-year-old victim

Fatal shooting of 14-year-old student in Cebu an accident, says cops

(Last December, he allegedly stabbed, although Mandaue is not sure because this is based on a CCTV and the barangay report.)

“Na-injured lang pero wala ra pod nipasaka og kaso ang victim,” Noserale said.

(The victim was just injured but he did not file a case.)

Noserale said that they were still investigating the killing and they were recovering CCTV footage in the area.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP