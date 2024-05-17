BVLGARI brings a new brand of opulence to NUSTAR Resort Cebu

After four years of planning, Italian luxury fashion house BVLGARI finally opens its doors to discerning Cebuano fashionistas at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu on May 10, 2024. This would be the third store the brand has in the country and the only one outside the capital (after the Greenbelt and Solaire branches).

The pandemic really changed the demand for our products. Surprisingly, our clients still wanted to purchase new pieces, even through home shopping. And our Visayan clients made up almost a quarter of our Philippine market, so we knew it was time to open a branch in Cebu. Jeffrey Hang

BVLGARI South Asia Pacific’s regional managing director



In a star-studded event at The Mall in NUSTAR Resort attended by BVLGARI executives, Cebu socialites, and no less than Ms Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, the luxury jeweler unveiled its new boutique featuring an all-new concept that caters to modern tastes while staying true to the brand’s timeless appeal. The company partnered with American firm Peter Marino Architect (Biltmore Four Seasons Sta. Barbara, Sentosa Casino and Hotel Singapore, among others) to bring to life a sumptuous tropical oasis for the store, a departure from the more classical interiors of their Manila counterparts. It’s all soft shapes and warm peach tones, the better to take in the opulent jewelry on display.

The opening of the new store indicates a shift in focus of the brand. BVLGARI South Asia Pacific’s regional managing director, Jeffrey Hang, reveals the company is focusing more on the local markets. “The pandemic really changed the demand for our products. Surprisingly, our clients still wanted to purchase new pieces, even through home shopping. And our Visayan clients made up almost a quarter of our Philippine market, so we knew it was time to open a branch in Cebu.” After twenty years in Greenbelt, he adds, it was time for a big change. And this is only part of their plans for expanded presence in the Asia Pacific region, with plans to open more stores in Thailand, Singapore, and even Australia.

BVLGARI is known for their vibrant collection of colored gemstones, and they can be all found here. Dazzling rubies, vibrant sapphires, and gorgeous diamonds, in an array of gold or platinum settings, are dotted all over the boutique. In the middle of the store, beneath a glass case glittering under the warm light and groaning under the weight of 55 carats’ worth of diamonds and 8 carats of rubies, is the wraparound Serpenti bracelet, with its iconic snakeshead, decked upon the arms of celebrities and royals the world over. At one end, the timeless BVLGARI BVLGARI collection. At another, the innovative B.zero1. Meanwhile, an entire wall is dedicated for handbags in a wide array of fine leather, with the summer collection being released ahead of its other stores.

It’s a mouthwatering collection of fine objets d’art, from high jewelry to timepieces to leather goods, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. “That’s why we designed this store to be welcoming and comfortable,” Mr. Hang shares. He gestures around to the plush seats arrayed in the private lounge inside the store, for special clients. “BVLGARI prides itself for its naturally sourced stones, and each stone is a gift of the earth with its own story. So get to know the piece, know its story, hang out with it in the boutique.”

“Personally, I’m more of an emerald guy myself,” he enthuses. “The inclusions found in all good-quality emeralds is so appealing to me. They make every piece different, and they tell a story unique to each emerald.” The pendant of the Fiorever necklace, set with pavé diamonds and a singular 0.30 carat brilliant-cut emerald in its center, make a strong case for Mr. Hang’s delight.

