530 sirens, blinkers, banned accessories seized by HPG-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 530 sirens, blinkers, horns, and lights were confiscated by the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) from unauthorized vehicles across Central Visayas in a span of four months.

These devices were reportedly recovered from a mix of private and government-issued vehicles during region-wide operations from January to April 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of HPG-7, told reporters that they confiscated 31 blinkers, 493 light-emitting diode (LED) lights, 1 strobe light, and 5 horns during this period.

The seizure is in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Administrative Order no. 18 “prohibiting government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices.”

The order emphasizes that the use of “any siren, bell, horn, whistle or similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices to any motor vehicle” is prohibited.

The rule doesn’t apply to marked vehicles used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), fire trucks, and hospital ambulances.

Parilla clarified that vehicles of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) are not included in the exemption.

However, they are allowed to use sirens and blinkers as long as they have coordinated with the HPG-7 beforehand when transporting detainees to court hearings.

While some civilians admitted to using the devices as additional design to their vehicles, the government-issued vehicles that were caught were found to be using the devices during important occasions.

Parilla emphasized that they are strictly implementing the administrative order and the violators’ devices were promptly confiscated.

In order to disseminate this information, HPG-7 has coordinated with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Ato man ning gi-coordinate sa atoang mga different DILG officers sa Cebu City, Metro Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and the province of Cebu. Para ilaha sang ma coordinate sa atoang mga LGU nga di na mogamit og blinkers,” said Parilla.

According to Parilla, first offenders will have their items confiscated. But for the second offense, they will be issued a Temporary Operators Permit (TOP).

He added that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a directive stating that the issuance of TOP is preferable in consideration with their demerit system.

Drivers who exceed the maximum number of demerits will not be given a 10-year validity for their driver’s license, he explained.

Parilla further explained that vehicles, especially trucks, must not have red lights in the front as it can look like the back of the vehicle and possibly cause accidents.

He stated that only white and yellowish colored lights are allowed to be installed in the front of vehicles.

“Ang pwede lang nga color sa atubangan sa sakyanan is white and yellowish color nga mga suga. And then duna ra say limit. Like for example sa motor, pwede siya og auxiliary lights as long as nga duha ra kabuok ang maximum,” stated Parilla.

“But dili na siya motupong sa headlight, it should be lower than the headlight and then the maximum distance sa iyahang suga nga macover is maximum of 10 meters,” he added.

