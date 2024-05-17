Ahong suspension: Not true says surprised Lapu-Lapu mayor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Lapu — Rumors circulating about the impending suspension of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will remain just that: rumors.

Chan on Friday, May 17, clarified that the order of his suspension by the Ombudsman was already dismissed before it could be served.

This was clarified by the mayor, after a post proliferated in social media about an alleged Ahong suspension order to be slapped against him.

In the order dated December 1, 2023, which was signed by Assistant Ombudsman Pilarita Lapitan, Chan, along with City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head Junard Abalos, were ordered suspended for six months.

In a message, Chan said that the suspension was preceded with the dismissal of the case.

“Wala man. My lawyer informed me na dismissed,” Chan said.

The case stemmed when 19 daycare workers filed a complaint alleging that they were not able to receive their salaries for three months.

In December 2021, the mayor received the said complaint.

In March 2022, Chan ordered an investigation but the City Attorney stated that the complaint has no basis.

Despite this, Chan ordered the release of the daycare workers’ salaries.

But the salary was not immediately disbursed since the 2022 budget was only reenacted. The 2022 budget was only approved after the election with the new set of city councilors.

Chan said that complainants were already aware that their complaint has no basis, but in July 2023, the mayor was shocked when he received a letter from the Ombudsman about the said Ahong suspension.

“Natingala nalang mi, I was surprised nga nganong naa naman ni siya nga ni-order naman ta to release,” he added.

He added that 17 of the complainants have already issued an affidavit of desistance after the mayor ordered the release of their salaries.

