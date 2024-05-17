WATCH: Pig spotted wandering solo along CCLEX

UPDATE: As of 6:07 pm, we have received reports that the pig’s owner reportedly returned to claim his hog.

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A pig was spotted wandering all alone along the sun-baked Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) past 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, May 17.

Chanix Tatum, a citizen who happened to pass by the pig at the CCLEX, caught this on video and uploaded it on his social media accounts, which garnered a lot of engagement from Cebuanos and netizens alike.

According to Chanix, he and his friend encountered the hog while they were on their way to a resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

As seen in the video, several motorists were also surprised by the pig’s sudden appearance, along with Chanix, who was huddling over the pig, making them leave their vehicles.

Upon asking where the pig’s current location was, Chanix said, “(gi) agi lang namo then among ge report sa CCLEX security.”

Chanix and several netizens who commented on the video said that the pig at CCLEX might have fallen off from a delivery truck that happened to pass by the expressway this Friday afternoon.

