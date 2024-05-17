Mandaue’s TF APAS clears drainages, manholes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City’s Task Force APAS (Atoang Problema, Atoang Sulbaron) is actively clearing the drainages and manholes in various barangays in preparation for the rainy season.

On Friday, May 17, personnel from the City Engineering Office (CEO) conducted declogging and desilting operations along the drainage line in Barangay Looc.

The manholes were choked with garbage and silt, and a vacuum truck was used to remove the mud.

Edwin Tuñacao, a resident of Sitio Dela Paz, Barangay Looc, said that whenever there is heavy rain, the street floods, and the water reaches their house.

“Maayo nuon nga gilumpyuhan, giatiman kay magsige ni baha kon mag-uwan, hinaot lang ta nga wala nay baha,” said Tuñacao.

Since January, the city has already declogged 1,700 linear meters of drainage lines in various barangays.

CEO Maintenance Division Head Engr. Louie Rey Biton said they prioritize flood-prone areas for declogging operations.

“Identified man na nato, Barangay Subangdaku, Tipolo, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Alang-Alang nagbalik-balik ta ana,” said Biton.

Biton added that they have three vacuum trucks deployed in different barangays.

On Tuesday next week, May 21, they will also declog the drainage line along A.S. Fortuna St., one of the flood-prone areas in the city, in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7).

Mayor Jonas Cortes has directed the use of the hot weather to declog the drainages and dredge the city’s rivers and wetlands to prepare for the rainy season.

Task Force APAS is comprised of personnel from the City Legal Office (CLO), City Engineering Office (CEO), City Administrator’s Office (CAO), and Department of General Services, among others. It is headed by City Legal Officer Atty. John Eddu Ibañez.

The Task Force was launched last year to oversee the city’s response to flooding concerns.

