Trailer truck overturns on Butuanon Bridge

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A trailer truck tipped over at the Butuanon Bridge near the intersection of UN Avenue and MC Briones St., close to a mall in Mandaue City, on Friday, May 17.

The truck was heading to Consolacion town from Lapu-Lapu City when the incident happened at 11:12 a.m.

Hyll Retuya, the assistant department head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that the incident was a self-accident.

Fortunately, the driver of the truck and his helper were safe and did not sustain any injuries, Retuya said. The truck was loaded with cargo boxes.

The driver was identified by the police as Joemar Pangpang Dayap.

Felix Suico Jr., operations head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said that based on the CCTV footage, the driver was driving fast.

“Overspeeding siya then murag walay safety ang trailer wala ma lock (each corner sa trailer) mao na unlock pagkurbada niya,” said Suico.

Suico said that the accident did not hamper the flow of traffic at the intersection since the vehicle fell in between the railings of the Butuanon Bridge.

