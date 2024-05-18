Beyond weddings: Celebrations at the Marco 2024 embrace all milestones

Marking its 18th anniversary, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu hosts its signature event, “Celebrations at the Marco,” in the hotel’s majestic grand ballroom. This unique event brings together over 40 trusted event suppliers for a two-day extravaganza from May 18 to 19, 2024, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for all attendees.

Departing from the traditional ribbon cutting, the 2024 edition of “Celebrations at the Marco” kicked off on May 18, 2024, with a ceremonial wine pouring spearheaded by Marco Polo Plaza Cebu executives alongside VIPs and event partners.





This year’s event breaks away from the mold by expanding “Celebrations at the Marco” from a wedding-centric showcase to cater to every milestone celebration, including birthdays, debuts, anniversaries, christenings, and corporate gatherings.

“We thought that everybody in life has to celebrate something. In the past, it was always like a wedding fair, and I think we wanted to expand this because there are so many things to celebrate,” said Max Huber, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s general manager.

Huber also expressed that organizing the event was very rewarding for him and the team behind it, as they gathered many talented event suppliers in one venue to help clients ensure they get their money’s worth.



“Celebrations at the Marco” serves as a one-stop-shop for customers planning to celebrate life’s milestone events with discounted and premium packages that can be customized according to their needs.

At the event, you’ll find various suppliers showcasing their unique offerings. From pastry shops displaying mouthwatering cake ensembles and desserts, to boutiques offering party favors and exquisite invitation designs, to jewelry shops, performers, gown and formal wear ateliers, and event organizers with table setups and venue decoration packages, there’s something for everyone.

Besides the exhibition of offers from different suppliers, workshops and performances are queued for guests to enjoy and participate in.



“Celebrations at the Marco” is a free event—head to Marco Polo Plaza Hotel Cebu. The hotel is situated on Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Apas.

For inquiries, call 253-1111 or send an email to [email protected].

