Over one million Filipinos get P3-B aid on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, alongside President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., launched the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) on Saturday, an initiative that will distribute P3 billion in cash aid to more than one million beneficiaries in a single day.

The AKAP Program, spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under Secretary Rex Gatchalian, aims to provide immediate financial relief to the poor, “near-poor,” minimum wage earners, low-income earners, and those in financial distress.

The program has been allocated P26.7 billion in the 2024 national budget, a testament to the government’s commitment to support its most vulnerable citizens.

“It is my honor to deliver to you today the latest program of our government — the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program, or AKAP,” said Romualdez, leader of the 300-plus-strong House of Representatives. “Under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we have created this program to assist our poor countrymen affected by rising prices or inflation.”

AKAP beneficiaries

Today’s launch will see each of the 1,002,000 AKAP beneficiaries across 334 areas nationwide receive P3,000, amounting to over P3 billion in total cash aid distributed in a single day. This effort is part of a broader initiative to distribute over P0.5 trillion in financial aid as approved by Congress and signed by Marcos in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

“AKAP is for all Filipino families earning minimum wage or less. Its aim is to help them get by every day, especially in purchasing food and other essential expenses,” Romualdez said.

The program aims to provide direct financial assistance for essential needs such as food, hospital expenses, medication, and other medical necessities. Additionally, AKAP offers aid for funeral expenses according to the customs of each family or community.

Diverse sectors

Guided by the creed “One Day, One Million, One Nation,” the program will be implemented across all 334 areas, each with 3,000 beneficiaries representing diverse sectors of society.

“Through AKAP, we can ensure that even in times of crisis, no Filipino will be left behind. This is the mission given to us by President Marcos Jr. — to make sure that every Filipino has a reliable ally ready to help in times of need,” Romualdez said.

The 2024 budget marks a historic increase in “ayuda” or financial assistance, with AKAP serving as a crucial safety net for Filipinos facing unforeseen life events and economic challenges beyond their control. The program underscores the government’s dedication to ensuring that no Filipino is left behind, regardless of the crisis or location.

“In any situation. In every corner of the country,” Romualdez said, reinforcing the government’s commitment to its citizens.

