Alcover on lowering age requirement for partial centenarian aid: ‘Not sure if it’s possible’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – City Councilor Jun Alcover said he is not sure if lowering the age requirement for partial centenarian aid from 80 to 70 is possible.

The councilor said that the idea still needed to be thoroughly studied.

Alcover, who is also the chairman of the Committee on Senior Citizen Affairs and Senior Citizens Council, stated that while he was not certain about its implementation, a thorough study must be done.

He, however, expressed support for lowering the age requirement, as he believes it is important to ensure that financial aid reaches elderly citizens earlier, as it is unlikely for 100-year-olds to benefit from such assistance.

“Open ra ko ana na idea [to lower the age requirement] kay unsa naman mabuhat sa 100 years old na,” he said in an interview on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Alcover also mentioned that he would meet with his office on May 22 to discuss the idea and would provide an update to the media by Thursday, May 23.

Previously, Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) head Homer Cabaral shared that he plans to propose to the Cebu City Council the lowering of the age requirement for partial centenarian aid from 80 to 70.

He explained that lowering the age requirement could pave the way for elders to enjoy and make the most of their benefits, as it is unlikely for them to do so at 100 years old.

“Dili practical (kung paabton pa og 100). Tinood nga makaabot lage og 100 pero maglubog na sad ka. Dili na nimo mapahimuslan ang P100,000,” he added.

According to the Republic Act 10868, also known as the Centenarian Act of 2016, individuals who have reached the age of 100 and above, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, are entitled to a cash gift of P100,000 along with a congratulatory letter from the President of the Philippines.

The identification and validation of centenarians are overseen by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units, facilitated through the local social welfare and development offices.

