Mandaue, DPWH clear manholes in city to prepare for rainy season

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are coordinating to clear the manholes along the national roads in the city.

On Tuesday, May 21, personnel of the Mandaue City Engineering Office (CEO) and DPWH 6th District Engineering Office desilted and declogged manholes located near Cebu Rolling Hills Memorial Chapels along A.S Fortuna St. in Barangay Banilad.

This part of A.S Fortuna St. is one of the flood prone areas in Mandaue.

Engineer Louie Rey Biton, CEO maintenance division head, said that they had conducted joint operations with DPWH especially since the national roads were part of the agency’s jurisdiction.

Biton said that they were also clearing the outfall and waterway of Mahiga Creek in the area.

Gerardo Almiro, leadman of DPWH 6th District’s maintenance division, said that silt and garbage were common problems in the area.

Almiro said he was assigned in the area and that they regularly visited there every month.

‘Unacceptable’

They will next desilt the manholes along A.C Cortes Avenue near the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM).

The Mandaue’s Task Force APAS (Atoang Problema, Atoang Sulbaron) is actively conducting declogging of drainage systems in preparation for the rainy season.

Biton said that since January, the city already declogged 1,700 linear meters of drainage lines in the different barangays.

