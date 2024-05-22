Marcos sets school year 2024-2025 from July 29 to April 15

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | May 22,2024 - 10:56 AM

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday has set this coming school year 2024-2025 from July 29 to April 15.

The Department of Education originally set the school year 2024 to 2025 from July 29 this year to Marco 31, 2025.

The Palace said in a statement that Marcos made the move in response to public concerns about the class schedule.

“The opening of classes for the school year 2024-2025 will begin on July 29 this year and end on April 15, 2025,” said the Palace in a statement.

The original schedules proposed by DepEd were 180 school days with 15 in-person Saturday classes or 165 school days with no in-person Saturday classes. Both would have ended on March 31, 2024.

However, Marcos rejected both options so that the students’ Saturdays would not be compromised.

Classes across the country have been canceled or moved online due to intense heat waves caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

