CVFA starts off hot in PFF U19 Natl’s Group B

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) had a dominating start in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships Division 1 Group B on Tuesday, May 21.

CVFA clobbered Camiguin MisOr FA (CMORFA), 5-1, to collect three points and get ahead of Group B with higher goal differential during their game at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

The team started off with a lone goal in the first half courtesy of Charles Cliff Ventura who logged his goal at the 28th minute of the game.

However, CVFA heated up in the second half with Merick Baloria initiating the scoring spree in the 47th minute.

A minute later, Joseph Kyne Garces made it 3-0 from his 48th minute goal.

Despite losing inevitably, CMORFA prevented themselves a shutout defeat after Julius Marf Galeon scored an 86th minute goal, cutting the deficit to two, 1-3, as time winded down.

CVFA

However, CVFA manned mostly by players from the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves wasn’t satisfied and went on to score two more goals courtesy of Czar Robert Daanoy and Justine Louie Soco.

Daanoy answered Galeon’s goal a minute later to regain a commanding, 4-1, lead, while Soco put the icing on the cake for CVFA with his 92nd minute goal.

In the other match in the PFF, Panay Football Association (PFA) defeated Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog Regional Football Association (ZANDIFA), 2-1.

Ryan Paolo Cudal scored a goal in the 17th minute, while Riancarl Catalan made it 2-0 from his 33rd minute goal.

ZANDIFA took almost the entire match to score their lone goal from Loi Augustine Mabilog in the 90th minute.

On Thursday, May 23, CVFA will test its mettle against ZANDIFA at 7:00 p.m, while CMORFA will take on PFA at 3:00 p.m.

