Palawan Group of Companies partners with DOLE MIMAROPA to make things easier for underbanked beneficiaries

As part of its commitment to making digital financial services available to all sectors, especially the marginalized and vulnerable, the Palawan Group of Companies has partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) MIMAROPA Region.

Palawan’s partnership with DOLE MIMAROPA has significantly improved and simplified the department’s disbursement processes for releasing stipends and salaries to the many beneficiaries of its various programs, such as Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD), the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and the Government Internship Program (GIP).

Since 2019, this collaboration has benefited over 37,000 DOLE beneficiaries, including marginalized workers, financially challenged but deserving students, out-of-school youth, and other underserved communities. Because of this development, beneficiaries can now conveniently visit Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala branches in MIMAROPA or anywhere in the Philippines to cash out their disbursements via Palawan’s e-wallet app, PalawanPay. This eliminates the need for long waits to claim their funds.

Rosemarie Hupanda, the chief of the Internal Management and Services Division of the DOLE MIMAROPA Region, sees the partnership as an efficient way of keeping their beneficiaries’ funds safe and secure. She said, “With Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala as our trusted partner in processing payments to beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD), Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and Government Internship Program (GIP), we experience seamless and hassle-free transactions, ensuring that funds reach their intended recipients promptly. Huge thanks to Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala for being our partner in providing meaningful assistance to our clients.”

Naomi Lyn C. Abellana, the regional director of the DOLE MIMAROPA Region, is optimistic that their beneficiaries, some of whom had never had proper access to a regular bank’s financial services, will enjoy Palawan’s efficient and dependable “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos” brand of service. “I extend my sincerest appreciation to Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala for being our partner as a remittance service provider in facilitating financial transactions for various programs under DOLE. Your support has been invaluable in the successful implementation of our programs aimed at uplifting disadvantaged workers and empowering the youth through employment opportunities.” She added, “Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala’s reliable services have been instrumental in ensuring smooth and speedy disbursement of funds for our programs. Tunay ngang ang inyong serbisyo ay “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos. May our partnership continue to flourish in the coming years to benefit workers in the MIMAROPA region.”

