CVFA squares off with ZANDIFA in PFF U19 tilt on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) eyes back-to-back wins in the PFF U19 Boys National Championships Group B tomorrow, Friday, May 24, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

CVFA manned by players from the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves kicked off their campaign with a lopsided, 5-1, victory against Camiguin MisOr FA (CMORFA) on Wednesday, May 22.

The win catapulted CVFA to the top of Group B with four-goal differentials against fierce rivals, Panay FA manned by Barotac Nuevo Tamasak FC which is in second place.

CVFA will take on Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog FA (ZANDIFA) tomorrow at 7:00 in the evening.

ZANDIFA is still reeling from their 1-2 loss to Panay FA which took place also last Wednesday.

Panay FA will play against CMORFA in the other match tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

Leading CVFA in tomorrow’s match are Charles Cliff Ventura, Merrick Baloria, Joseph Kyne Garces, Julius Marf Galeon, Czar Robert Daanoy, and Justine Louie Soco who each scored a goal in their match against CMORFA.

The rest of CVFA players for tomorrow’s match are Eugene Christian Molleno, Edgar Paredes III, Nathan Khail Lingatong, Mark Anthony Talingting, Lindley Cueva, John Benedict Dela Calzada, John Lexter Conde, Kurt Justine Barro, Ariel Estiola, Demosthenes France Del Rosario, Joross Clark Tabar, Joaquin Antonio Nacion, Glendale Jesus Bontuyan, Rayne Asher Amora, Nolasco Dave Tan, Renzo Enriquez, John Bhyl Gimenez, Alezandro Domecq Ledesma, Carsten Pumareja, and Allister Louis Manlosa.

