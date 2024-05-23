Magsayo fights world title eliminator in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo will face Mexican Eduardo Ramirez in a world title eliminator on June 15 at the famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The Boholano Magsayo, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight champion, will have his second bout as a super featherweight following his decision to move up from the featherweight division last December.

Although there is no clear indication which of the four world titles Magsayo is targeting, it was already announced by Viva Promotions of Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, through their Facebook page on May 23.

According to a separate report, Magsayo will follow a two-step world title eliminator process, with Ramirez being his first opponent.

Winning against Ramirez will earn Magsayo a final title eliminator in the August 3 fight during Isaac Cruz’s WBA super lightweight title defense in Los Angeles, California.

Magsayo and Ramirez’s bout is promoted by Premier Boxing Champions.

The 28-year-old Magsayo, who is currently based in Valencia, California, has a record of 25 wins with 17 knockouts and two defeats.

He is coming off a third-round knockout win against Isaac Avelar of Mexico last December 9 in his super featherweight debut.

Meanwhile, Ramirez has a slightly more experienced record of 28-3-3 (win-loss-draw) with 13 knockouts. The 31-year-old Mexican is a one-time world title challenger in the featherweight division.

Magsayo is currently training at the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

