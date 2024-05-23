Lapu-Lapu BFP personnel undergo random drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Around 50 Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel from Lapu-Lapu City underwent drug testing on Thursday morning, May 23, 2023.

The drug test was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

According to Gilbert Mata, operations head of CLOSAP, this was the first time they conducted a drug test for BFP personnel this year.

“Actually, random drug test rani so selected rani sila,” Mata said.

He added that based on the policy of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, those who test positive for drugs would be automatically terminated.

However, Fire Senior Inspector Euniel Alden Rizon, chief of operations of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, said that those who test positive in the drug test will be investigated by their administrative section.

He added that they would also conduct a confirmatory test for the individual in question.

“Possible sanction would be investigation by our administrative section sir,” Rizon said.

“If proven sir and if nasa due process sir, yes sir terminated siya sa work niya sir,” he added.

Early this year, two personnel of the City’s Clearing Team were found positive of using illegal drugs during the drug test initiated by CLOSAP on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2024.

Chan has earlier issued a marching order to CLOSAP to conduct a surprise drug tests to all City Hall workers to ensure that their employees were clear from using illegal drugs.

