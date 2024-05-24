The Highline in Mandaue tops off ahead of schedule

The Highline—King Properties’ pioneering home office development in Mandaue City announced its successful topping-off on May 24, 2024, at M.C. Briones St., Brgy. Bakilid, Mandaue City, achieving the milestone well ahead of schedule. King Properties has also set the turnover of units for 2025.

Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a beacon of innovation, progress, and community by redefining the concept of home offices here in Mandaue City. Jason King

President of King Properties

King Properties has demonstrated unparalleled efficiency and dedication by completing the construction phase of The Highline, a 23-story development, ahead of the projected timeline. This achievement further proves the company’s steadfast dedication to quality and creativity in the real estate industry.

The Highline has earned the esteemed BERDE certification for its dedication to sustainability. As the first BERDE-certified home office development in Mandaue City, The Highline establishes a new benchmark for ecologically conscious building techniques. From start to finish, the company has prioritized sustainable design and construction methods through unbiased, balanced, and impartial assessment and certification of the building’s performance, ensuring minimal environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a beacon of innovation, progress, and community by redefining the concept of home offices here in Mandaue City,” as noted by Mr. Jason King, President of King Properties. The company’s BERDE certification reflects our dedication to sustainability and reinforces our commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future for the community,” he added.

The Highline remains dedicated to providing a limitless lifestyle with innovative, sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern professionals who are always on the go. It provides homeowners with commercial spaces, amenities, and configurable home office units. The Highline of King Properties is one step closer to attaining its vision of a vibrant, eco-friendly workspace that fosters productivity and well-being.

For more information, you may reach out to their official Facebook page or call (032) 383 3735.

