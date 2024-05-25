Cebu weather: Rain and moderate winds in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu weather will be a combination of rain and moderate winds over the next five days, according to the weather forecast released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas Service Division.

The tropical depression Aghon, the first weather disturbance to enter the Philippines this year, is expected to bring overcast skies, light to moderate rain, and occasional heavy downpours due to thunderstorms.

On Saturday, May 25, expect temperatures between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. Winds will be strong, blowing from the northwest to southwest at 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, with coastal waters being moderate to rough (2.4 to 3.3 meters).

Cebu weather for Sunday, May 26, temperatures will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius. Winds will shift from the southwest to south at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, with coastal waters remaining moderate (1.3 to 2.4 meters).

Moving into Monday, May 27, temperatures will rise slightly to between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. Winds will calm down to 20 to 30 kilometers per hour from southwest to south, and coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.8 to 1.3 meters).

On Tuesday, May 28, temperatures will continue to increase, ranging from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will remain from the southwest to south at 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, and coastal waters will stay slight to moderate (0.8 to 1.3 meters).

Finally, on Wednesday, May 29, Cebu weather will have temperatures from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will persist from the southwest to south at 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, with coastal waters continuing to be slight to moderate (0.8 to 1.3 meters).

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, advised residents to remain cautious despite the minimal direct impact of the tropical depression on Cebu weather. Overcast skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms are expected throughout the forecast period.

“Magbinantayon kita ilabina kay madag-umon nga kalangitan ang masinti karon, naay mga katag nga pag-ulan, hinay ngadto sa kasarangan og duna poy kusog nga pag-ulan tungod sa mga naumol nga thunderstorms,” Quiblat stated. (Let us be cautious, especially since overcast skies will be felt today, with scattered rain showers, light to moderate rains, and there will also be heavy rains due to thunderstorms.)

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from Pagasa and take necessary precautions against potential flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP