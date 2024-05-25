TD Aghon: Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Luzon including Metro Manila were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 by the state weather bureau due to Tropical Depression Aghon.

According to the 5:00 p.m. update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the areas listed below may experience wind speeds of up to 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) in at least 36 hours:

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda)

Bulacan

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen)

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat), Aurora

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Metro Manila

Eastern portion of Cavite (Mendez, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Noveleta, Silang, City of Dasmariñas, City of General Trias, Amadeo, Carmona, Kawit, Rosario, Tanza, Alfonso, Tagaytay City, Bacoor City, Trece Martires City, Imus City, Indang)

Laguna

Rizal

Eastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Santo Tomas, Batangas City, Tingloy, Bauan, San Luis, Mabini, San Pascual, San Jose, Ibaan, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Calaca, Cuenca, Talisay, Agoncillo, Lemery, City of Tanauan, Alitagtag, San Nicolas, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal)

Marinduque, the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas)

Eastern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Abra de Ilog)

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern portion of Masbate (Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Cawayan, Palanas, Aroroy, Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Baleno) including Burias and Ticao Islands

Pagasa said that the tropical depression slightly weakened and was last located over the coastal waters of Sibuyan Island.

It had maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, and it was also moving northwestward over Sibuyan Sea.

