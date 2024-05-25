Subangdaku crushes Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue Mayor’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Subangdaku routed Ibabao-Estancia, 66-34, in the mini-midget division of the 12th Mayor’s Cup Inter-Barangay Basketball Tournament held at the Paknaan Gym in Mandaue City on Saturday, May 25.

With the victory, Subangdaku now holds a 2-0 (win-loss) record in the tournament to clinch the top spot along with Brgy. Opao.

Subangdaku’s dominating performance was seen in three of its players who finished in double figures.

EJ Ian Simpao, James Lavente, and Brylle Buanghog scored 10 points, while Niño Mark Lumangca added nine points.

Subangdaku was leading by a wide margin from the get-go. They outscored Ibabao-Estancia, 18-4. They went on to wrap up the first half with a commanding 20-point lead, 31-11.

In the second half, their lead ballooned to 28, 49-21. Subangdaku further stretched its lead 32 in the endgame, 66-34.

Ibabao-Estancia crashed and absorbed its second loss in Mandaue Mayor’s Cup.

Subangdaku was coached by Fritz Eduard Malinao, one of the organizers of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA).

On the other hand, Paknaan led Bracket D with its unbeaten 3-0 slate, while Basak is Bracket A’s top team with its 3-0 slate, lastly, Looc is Bracket C’s no. 1 squad with a 4-0 card.

