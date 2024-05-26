Aghon now a severe tropical storm; Signal No. 3 up in eastern Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moved over the coastal waters of Mauban Quezon, the state weather bureau reported on Sunday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. cyclone bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Aghon was last monitored in the area traversing in a northeastward direction slowly.

The tropical storm is carrying maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 130 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal

Its increased strength prompted Pagasa to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 3 over the eastern section of Quezon province (Infanta, Real, Mauban) including Polillo Islands (Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Polillo).

Meanwhile, wind signals remains hoisted in the following areas in Luzon:

Signal No. 2

Aurora

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio, Jomalig)

Laguna

Eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)

Eastern and central portions of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras, Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Teresa)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

Signal No. 1

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera)

Southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac)

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao)

Bulacan

Bulacan Metro Manila

Rest of Quezon

Rest of Rizal

Rest of Batangas

Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong) Marinduque

Extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

Rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

