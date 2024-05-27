Sunberry Homes Inc.: One of PAG-IBIG Fund’s trusted and top performing developers

From a passionate vision of providing affordable and quality homes to Filipino families, Sunberry Homes Inc. earns its spot as one of the best developers in the Visayas region.

Previously recognized as one of the Top 10 accredited developers of Pag-IBIG Fund and the developer with Highest Conversion Performance in the Visayas for 2023, Sunberry Homes Inc. is once again acknowledged as the number 10 ranked PAG-IBIG Accredited Developer in the Visayas and this time around, awarded as the Best in Performing Accounts Ratio at Pag-IBIG Fund’s Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report (StAR) Awards held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on May 3, 2024.

The Pag-IBIG Fund StAR is a semi-annual event conducted in different regions to acknowledge top-performing developers and employers for their contributions to Pag-IBIG’s continued growth. The event also aims to renew the fund and the stakeholders’ pledge to manage all transactions with utmost professionalism and integrity in order to uphold excellent standards of public service.

As one of Pag-IBIG funds trusted developers, Sunberry Homes Inc. continues to deliver better value for money through family-friendly homes in a safe and sustainable community.

“We want every Filipino family to own a pleasant home within their reach. This is why we continue to provide affordable, well-designed, and secure homes in a good neighborhood backed by Pag-IBIG financing,” said Sunberry Homes President and CEO, Beverly Dayanan.

President and CEO Beverly Dayanan also shared insights as a stakeholder speaker at the StAR Awards.

“As developers, we have a moral responsibility of engaging and transacting in housing loans with full compliance to the guidelines of PAG-IBIG. We are grateful to PAG-IBIG fund for helping us finance the budget needed to build homes and serve our fellow Filipinos.” Dayanan added.

Sunberry Homes Inc.’s ongoing housing projects include Sunberry Homes Sudtunggan in Basak, Lapu-Lapu and Sweetberries Community in Cambuhawe, Balamban.



“Sunberry Homes Sudtunggan is an ideal location for families who want to live close to the airport and beaches. It is accessible for workers in the Mactan Economic Processing Zone and hotels and resorts on Mactan Island. On the other hand, if they prefer suburban living close to nature, Sweetberries Community is strategically positioned near a mall, churches, pharmacies, gas stations, and food chains”, added Dayanan.

Sunberry Homes housing projects feature family-friendly amenities like a playground, basketball court, chapel, clubhouse, and garden.

Locally employed workers and OFWs who are Pag-IBIG members can easily avail of Pag-IBIG financing options for Sunberry Homes projects.

For more information about Sunberry Homes’ existing projects, please visit sunberryhomes.ph and follow sunberryhomesceb on Facebook and Instagram. For unit inquiries and reservations, contact (032) 260 7259 or 0917 770 0450.

