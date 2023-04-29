Contempo Property Holdings Inc. launches future-proof homes – Ashana Coast Residences

Future-proofing homes have become crucial to property development, especially in today’s uncertain era. In response to this growing demand among Cebuano homebuyers, property developer Contempo Property Holdings Inc. officially launched its newest project in Catarman, Liloan, Cebu, the Ashana Coast Residences.

Ashana Coast Residences embody this vision by giving premium homes of the future that foster a self-contained, self-sufficient, safe, secure, sustainable, and resilient community.

This latest horizontal property development in Cebu is the epitome of future-proofing homes. Developer Contempo Property Holdings has taken steps to integrate innovative technology, environment-friendly materials, and responsible design at this highly exclusive master-planned development in the vibrant town of Liloan, Cebu.

Constructed using environmentally-friendly materials, Ashana Coast Residences aims to reduce its carbon footprint. Ashana Coast houses utilize innovative technology for household operational efficiency to foster significant cost savings for homeowners. For example, it maximizes rainwater catchment systems and LED lighting and encourages homeowners to plant their edible gardens. In addition, homeowners can generate electricity and become self-sufficient even during power outages because of the solar-ready roofing systems.

“Contempo had to rethink, we had to reimagine, reconceptualize, and redesign our own sense of community inspired by resilience, love for the family, something that is built to last with time. And so our project, Ashana Coast Residence, the joy of coastal living, came out,” said Beverly Dayanan, Contempo Property Holdings Inc President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a previous interview with CDN Digital.

For the homeowners’ peace of mind, CCTV cameras are installed at the entrance and exit routes and along the perimeter fences and streets outside every home to enhance safety and security, which allows for the monitoring of any suspicious activity and the prevention of potential threats in this 2-8 hectare masterplanned gated community.

Contempo Property Holdings carefully considered every aspect of Ashana Coast Residences’ interiors, from the choice of floor tiles to the installation of floor-to-ceiling curtains and the use of eco-friendly, classy, neutral paints, ensuring high-quality to provide homeowners with a stress-free living environment.

Contempo believes that giving attention to detail sets each Ashana Coast home apart from other developments in Cebu today. As homebuyers become better decision-makers, they envision future homes to provide more than just functionality and aesthetic appeal but also offer actual value for money. Ashana Coast Residences embody this vision by giving premium homes of the future that foster a self-contained, self-sufficient, safe, secure, sustainable, and resilient community.

Contempo Property Holdings will launch development projects in Lapu-Lapu City and Balamban, Cebu, before the year ends, according to the CEO Beverly Dayanan.

