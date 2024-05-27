‘Dangerous’ heat indices expected in 28 areas on May 28
MANILA, Philippines — Even amid the presence of Typhoon Aghon, 28 areas are still forecast to reach “dangerous” level peak heat indices of above 42ºC (degrees Celsius), said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index forecast, the highest index is expected to reach 46ºC, specifically in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
This forecast heat index is significantly lower than the recorded 55ºC (extreme danger) in Guiuan on Sunday, May 26.
Meanwhile, cooler weather is still expected in Metro Manila, with peak heat index expected to reach only 35ºC around Ninoy Aquino Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, and Science Garden, Quezon City.
Danger category
Pagasa defines heat index as the “measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”
Once it ranges from 42ºC to 51ºC, the state weather bureau automatically tags it as part of the “danger category” due to increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.
Below is the list of areas forecast to record a heat index of or above 42ºC in descending order:
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 46ºC
- Borongan, Eastern Samar – 45ºC
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 45ºC
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 44ºC
- Catarman, Northern Samar – 44ºC
- Catbalogan, Samar – 44ºC
- Tacloban City, Leyte – 44ºC
- Maasin, Southern Leyte – 44ºC
- Laguindingan, Airport, Misamis Oriental – 44ºC
- Surigao City, Surigao del Norte – 44ºC
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 44ºC
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte – 43ºC
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 43ºC
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43ºC
- Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental – 43ºC
- Panglao International Airport, Bohol – 43ºC
- Siquijor, Siquijor – 43ºC
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 42ºC
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 42ºC
- Bacnotan, La Union – 42ºC
- Aparri, Cagayan – 42ºC
- Cuyo, Palawan – 42ºC
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42ºC
- Masbate City, Masbate – 42ºC
- Mactan International Airport, Cebu – 42ºC
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 42ºC
- Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42ºC
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42ºC
