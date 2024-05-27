‘Dangerous’ heat indices expected in 28 areas on May 28

MANILA, Philippines — Even amid the presence of Typhoon Aghon, 28 areas are still forecast to reach “dangerous” level peak heat indices of above 42ºC (degrees Celsius), said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index forecast, the highest index is expected to reach 46ºC, specifically in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

This forecast heat index is significantly lower than the recorded 55ºC (extreme danger) in Guiuan on Sunday, May 26.

Meanwhile, cooler weather is still expected in Metro Manila, with peak heat index expected to reach only 35ºC around Ninoy Aquino Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, and Science Garden, Quezon City.

Danger category

Pagasa defines heat index as the “measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

Once it ranges from 42ºC to 51ºC, the state weather bureau automatically tags it as part of the “danger category” due to increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

Below is the list of areas forecast to record a heat index of or above 42ºC in descending order:

Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 46ºC

Borongan, Eastern Samar – 45ºC

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 45ºC

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 44ºC

Catarman, Northern Samar – 44ºC

Catbalogan, Samar – 44ºC

Tacloban City, Leyte – 44ºC

Maasin, Southern Leyte – 44ºC

Laguindingan, Airport, Misamis Oriental – 44ºC

Surigao City, Surigao del Norte – 44ºC

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 44ºC

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte – 43ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 43ºC

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43ºC

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental – 43ºC

Panglao International Airport, Bohol – 43ºC

Siquijor, Siquijor – 43ºC

Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 42ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 42ºC

Bacnotan, La Union – 42ºC

Aparri, Cagayan – 42ºC

Cuyo, Palawan – 42ºC

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42ºC

Masbate City, Masbate – 42ºC

Mactan International Airport, Cebu – 42ºC

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 42ºC

Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42ºC

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42ºC

