Cebu Daily Newscast: Archdiocese of Cebu tells Sibonga parish church to take down LED board

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Roman Catholic church here has instructed the parish priests of a centuries-old church to take down a light emitting diode (LED) board mounted on its front door.

The Archdiocese of Cebu has expressed concerns about putting a LED board at the entrance of the Our Lady of the Pillar Parish church in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

The suspension meted against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was a collateral damage, said former President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte.

Duterte on Saturday, May 25, penned an open letter addressed to supporters in Tacloban City where his camp planned to hold a “Maisug rally” in the city’s Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Plaza.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will now be able to extend their services in the upland barangays in Cebu City.

On Monday, May 27, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia officially signed the pending excavation permits which would benefit the approximately 5,000 households in the mountain barangays in Cebu City.

Gipyestahan karon sa mga Marites ang mga hulagway nila ni Richard Gutierrez ug Barbie Imperial nga kuha atol sa ilang pagbisita sa South Korea.

Spotted ang duha nga nanuroy sa Myeong-dong, usa sa mga ilado nga shopping destinations sa South Korea.

