Cebu Daily Newscast: Archdiocese of Cebu tells Sibonga parish church to take down LED board

By: CDN Digital May 27,2024 - 05:39 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Archdiocese of Cebu tells Sibonga parish church to take down LED board

Sibonga church LED

LOOK: A LED board placed in front of the Our Lady of the Pillar Parish in Sibonga, southern Cebu has caught the attention not only of netizens but also historians and officials of the Archdiocese of Cebu. The Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church has asked the church’s parish priest to take down the electronic signage to preserve its heritage. | Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

The Roman Catholic church here has instructed the parish priests of a centuries-old church to take down a light emitting diode (LED) board mounted on its front door.

The Archdiocese of Cebu has expressed concerns about putting a LED board at the entrance of the Our Lady of the Pillar Parish church in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

Rama’s suspension was ‘collateral damage’ – Digong

The suspension meted against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was a collateral damage, said former President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte.

Duterte on Saturday, May 25, penned an open letter addressed to supporters in Tacloban City where his camp planned to hold a “Maisug rally” in the city’s Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Plaza.

Garcia signs excavation permits for water distribution in upland Cebu City

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will now be able to extend their services in the upland barangays in Cebu City.

On Monday, May 27, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia officially signed the pending excavation permits which would benefit the approximately 5,000 households in the mountain barangays in Cebu City.

Richard, Barbie spotted sa South Korea,  naay something?

Gipyestahan karon sa mga Marites ang mga hulagway nila ni Richard Gutierrez ug Barbie Imperial nga kuha atol sa ilang pagbisita sa South Korea.

Spotted ang duha nga nanuroy sa Myeong-dong, usa sa mga ilado nga shopping destinations sa South Korea.

