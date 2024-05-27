Cebu Daily Newscast: Archdiocese of Cebu tells Sibonga parish church to take down LED board
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 27, 2024.
Archdiocese of Cebu tells Sibonga parish church to take down LED board
The Roman Catholic church here has instructed the parish priests of a centuries-old church to take down a light emitting diode (LED) board mounted on its front door.
The Archdiocese of Cebu has expressed concerns about putting a LED board at the entrance of the Our Lady of the Pillar Parish church in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.
Rama’s suspension was ‘collateral damage’ – Digong
The suspension meted against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was a collateral damage, said former President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte.
Duterte on Saturday, May 25, penned an open letter addressed to supporters in Tacloban City where his camp planned to hold a “Maisug rally” in the city’s Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Plaza.
Garcia signs excavation permits for water distribution in upland Cebu City
The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will now be able to extend their services in the upland barangays in Cebu City.
On Monday, May 27, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia officially signed the pending excavation permits which would benefit the approximately 5,000 households in the mountain barangays in Cebu City.
Richard, Barbie spotted sa South Korea, naay something?
Gipyestahan karon sa mga Marites ang mga hulagway nila ni Richard Gutierrez ug Barbie Imperial nga kuha atol sa ilang pagbisita sa South Korea.
Spotted ang duha nga nanuroy sa Myeong-dong, usa sa mga ilado nga shopping destinations sa South Korea.
ALSO READ:
Holy Week 2024: A peek into 7 Metro Cebu churches for Visita Iglesia
Explainer: What we know so far on Boljoon’s once-lost pulpit panels
Poro parish church urges gov’t: Don’t chop down our trees
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.