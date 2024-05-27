Cajes is SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month for May

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Luis Cajes clinched the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” title for May last Sunday, May 26.

Cajes, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), managed to upset heavily-favored multi-titled bowler and former national team member Jomar Jumapao in their championship round match held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

He scored 196 pinfalls, beating Jumapao with 20 more pinfalls as the latter scored only 176 in their championship match. Cajes took advantage of his huge 25-handicap points to edge Jumapao who had zero handicap points in the tournament.

In the elimination round, Jumapao and Cajes placed first and second, respectively. Jumapao scored 997 pinfalls, while Cajes had 984 pinfalls.

That earned Jumapao the championship ticket, while Cajes qualified for the semifinals.

Uwi Schulze (982), Robert Sarvida (970), and Rey Velarde (956) completed the top five cast that battled in the knockout round.

Sarvida fought his way through the knockout round, beating Velarde and Schulze. He earned a semifinals duel with Cajes with the latter winning the game, 177 pinfalls to the former’s 156 pinfalls.

Sarvida, nonetheless, claimed the third overall spot.

Cajes went on to beat Jumapao and won the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” title for May.

Ultimately, he also qualified for the “Bowler of the Year” tournament set this December where he will play against fellow monthly champions.

