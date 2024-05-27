Homeboys Nexgen rules the Annual Randall Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The “Annual Randall Cup” of the Homeboys Basketball Club officially wrapped up over the weekend, with Homeboys Nexgen winning the title after beating Eannice 89-82 at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) lower court.

The tournament, which was organized to pay tribute to league founder Randall Joseph Prado, fielded six teams, with Homeboys Nexgen emerging as champions for this year’s tilt.

Christian Diaz of the champion team was named the league’s “Most Valuable Player” after scoring 18 points in their hard-earned win.

In the battle for third, Homeboys Original eked out an 86-81 win over the Underdogs.

The tournament was co-organized by one of the club’s pillars, Christopher “Toper” Rey Caruana, in collaboration with their official outfitter Hustle Hard and PaulHewson TV.

The tournament started on April 13. The other competing teams of this tournament were Homeboys Original of Christopher Rey P. “Toper” Caruana, Homeboys – Conching Electrical of Yampoy Po, Homeboys EANNICE of Vince Castro, Underdogs of Webster Ong & Breggs Alontaga and CEC BDL of Duke Zabala.

Last year, seven teams joined this tournament that has been running since 2014.

The tournament, which is also in cooperation with Hustle Hard, followed a single round-robin elimination.

RELATED STORIES

Homeboys basketball summer league: Seven teams to compete for title

Randall Cup Summer hoopla kicks off on Saturday

NBA: Jokic leads Nuggets past Timberwolves to take lead in West

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP