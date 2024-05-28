Island hopping, snorkeling in Moalboal, Cebu suspended due to box jellyfish

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to the presence of box jellyfish, island hopping and snorkeling in one of Cebu’s most famous dive sites have been suspended until further notice.

The local government of Moalboal town in southwestern Cebu announced on Tuesday, May 28 that they will not permit island hopping and snorkeling in their seas temporarily for safety purposes.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard’s Moalboal Substation, they received information from beachgoers that they found several box jellyfish floating near Panagsama beach on Tuesday morning, May 28.

READ MORE:

How to treat jellyfish stings

‘Jellyfish season’: BFAR-7 warns beachgoers of swimming in sea waters with high temperature

At least four of them reportedly started experiencing itchiness around their body, and rushed to a nearby hospital when they noticed weird red marks appearing on their skin.

Fortunately, they are now in stable condition as of this writing.

What is a box jellyfish?

Box jellyfish, also referred to as marine stingers, are commonly found in the seawaters around Thailand, Philippines and off the coast of northern Australia. They are one of the most venomous marine creatures.

It is called box jellyfish owing to its box-shaped bell, and its sting is highly toxic, earning it the nickname ‘soft-bodied killers’.

Anyone who may come in contact with a box jellyfish’s stinger can suffer extreme pain and even paralysis, according to an entry from Britannica Encyclopedia. These symptoms often appear around three to five minutes after contact.

In some cases, it may even lead to death. It can be recalled that in 2013, a beachgoer in Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, also a popular beach destination in Cebu, died after reportedly being stung by a box jellyfish.

READ MORE: Box jellyfish sting kills woman in Sta. Fe town in Cebu

A study from the Medical Journal of Australia found out that around 20 to 40 people die due to jellyfish stings in the Philippines, mainly due to limited access to anti-venom and medical facilities equipped to respond to such cases.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. The town is a popular tourist destination for beachgoers and diving enthusiasts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP