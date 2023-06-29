‘Jellyfish season’: BFAR-7 warns beachgoers of swimming in sea waters with high temperature

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has advised beachgoers to be wary of jellyfish, especially when swimming in sea waters with high temperature.

BFAR-7 director Alan Poquita said hot days during summer, from April to June, could be considered “jellyfish season.”

“This time, ‘ting daghan ron sa mga jellyfish because taas ang temperature. During summer time, naa man na sila mutunga,” he told CDN Digital.

(This time is when jellyfish are many because the temperature is high. During summertime, they usually come out.)

“Naa ra g’yuy mga lugar nga naa sila magtapok. Labi na og init ang lugar unya dili shaded ang lugar, kanang expose sa sunlight kaayo,” he added.

(There are areas where they converge. Especially areas that are very hot and not shaded and exposed to sunlight.)

Not fatal but…

A 2005 study (FENNER PJ. 2005. Venomous jellyfish of the world), cited that an estimated 20–40 people die of jellyfish stings every year in the Philippines, and that box jellyfish envenomations “often occur in shallow waters when winds are weak and waters are calm. They are typically associated with the summer months but may be year-round near the equator.”

Poquita said jellyfish stings are not entirely fatal but they can be deadly for those with underlying medical conditions.

“Di siya fatal. Fatal sya kung taas imong pressure unya naa jud kay sakit daan. Tanang jellyfish naay venom, but dili taas og amount nga toxic content, but dili bitaw ingon nga fatal g’yud. Protection na nila against sa nga kontra nila nga marine animal,” he said.

([Jellyfish sting] is not fatal. It is fatal, though, to those who have high [blood] pressure and if you have underlying conditions. All jellyfish have venom but they don’t have high amount of toxic content so it’s really not that fatal. It’s their protection against predators.)

Protection

Last Sunday, June 25, 2023, a woman, identified as Leslie Ann Madronero, 32, from Bohol, died after she was stung by a box jellyfish while swimming on a public beach in Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Madronero reportedly dove from the cliff to the sea, then felt an itch on her left arm. She later had a difficult time in breathing.

She was brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Poquita shared some ways to avoid getting stung.

He said since some jellyfish are white and invisible to bare eyes, it is important to wear protective gear, such as rash guards or apply anti-jellyfish sunblock lotion.

“Maybe they could use oils nga ikuan sa ilang tibuok lawas because if oily ilang lawas, ang mga jellyfish, igo ra na mo slide, di g’yud na mupilit,” Poquita said.

(Maybe they can use oils that they can apply to the whole body because if the body is oily, the jellyfish’s tentacles would just slide off.)

If one gets stung, though, it is important to apply first aid and seek medical help immediately.

