Jonas Cortes also resigns from PDP-Laban

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines –Partido Demokratiko Filipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) lost another ally in Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Cortes on Wednesday, May 29, announced that he has also resigned from the national party to continue to forge unity with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia on Tuesday, sent her resignation letter to PDP-Laban President Rep. Jose Alvarez of Palawan’s 2nd District.

READ: Gwen resigns from PDP-Laban

In her letter, Garcia mentioned of political differences and conflicts with present PDP-Laban members, especially suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, as the reason behind her decision to leave the party.

READ: Gwen thanks, defends President Duterte on ‘doing the best he can’

Cortes said that he wanted to keep his unity with Garcia’s One Cebu, thus the need for him to also leave the group.

The Mandaue City Mayor said he wanted to continue to align with the initiatives of One Cebu that promotes the best interest of the local community.

In the same letter, he also thanked PDP-Laban for the opportunities and support that they have provided since his membership in 2019.

“I wish the party to continued success in all its future endeavors,” read part of his resignation letter.

PDP-Laban is the country’s former ruling party led by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

