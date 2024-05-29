Student who passed away a few weeks ago graduates Cum Laude

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The commencement exercise at Lapu-Lapu City College was full of emotions as one of its students, who was supposed to graduate today, May 28, 2024, had passed away a few weeks ago but had finished college with Latin Honors.

In a Facebook post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan shared that the mother and older sister of Michael “Kikil” Alcoseba climbed the stage, carrying his framed photo, to receive his diploma and medal for graduating Cum Laude.

Alcoseba was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management and Tourism at Lapu-Lapu City College.

During the commencement exercise, the teachers, students, and parents became emotional when Alcoseba’s name was called.

“Nanglimbawot ang akong balhibo sa dihang nakita nako ang iyang inahan nga maoy nipaso bitbit ang iyang hulagway nga nabulit intawon sa luha. Siguro ko luha to sa tumang kamingaw sa iyang pinalanggang anak nga si Kikil ug sa samang higayon luha tungod sa ka-proud sa iyang anak nga naningkamot intawon sa pagtungha,” Chan said in a post.

Chan added that, aside from being a member of the Lapu-Lapu City Performing Artists, Alcoseba was also a working student.

“We hope you’re celebrating your big achievement in heaven right now, Kil. We will continue praying for your eternal repose,” he added.

JR Hiyas, Alcoseba’s elder brother, told CDN Digital that Alcoseba died on May 11 due to pneumonia.

Alcoseba had been admitted to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for two weeks before he passed away. Hiyas believed that his brother’s death was due to stress and overfatigue since he was very active in both curricular and extracurricular activities.

“Tungod sa iyang kakugihan, mao sab ni nahitabo niya,” Hiyas said.

“Giubo siya, seguro tungod kung sington siya, magpa-aircon dayon,” Hiyas added.

Alcoseba was laid to rest on May 20, 2024.

Hiyas said that they did not expect Alcoseba to graduate with honors.

“Wala gyud mi ga-expect nga Cum Laude diay siya,” he said.

