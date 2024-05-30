Mandaue senior high grads to receive P2,000 assistance
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue senior high school graduates from public schools will be given a financial assistance worth P2,000 by the city government.
This was announced by Mayor Jonas Cortes during the commencement exercises of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School on Wednesday aftelrnoon, May 29.
Cortes in his Facebook Page said that this will serve as a gift for their efforts and hard work in school.
The city hopes that this assistance will encourage Mandaue senior high school students to work harder as they are the hope of the nation.
“Congratulations once again, I have no doubt that you will make us proud. Let us move Mandaue,” said Cortes.
There are around 20 public high schools in Mandaue City wherein 3,500 are senior high school students.
City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education said that Mandaue senior high students would only need to submit their certificate of enrollment and photocopy of their IDs to their school.
Then the city will hold a ceremony for the distribution of the financial assistance.
