cdn mobile

Mandaue senior high grads to receive P2,000 assistance

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 30,2024 - 03:13 PM

Mandaue City senior high

CDN file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue senior high school graduates from public schools will be given a financial assistance worth P2,000 by the city government.

This was announced by Mayor Jonas Cortes during the commencement exercises of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School on Wednesday aftelrnoon, May 29.

Cortes in his Facebook Page said that this will serve as a gift for their efforts and hard work in school.

READ:

Mandaue City College gets new COPC from CHED-7

100 students interviewed for Mandaue City scholarships

DepEd, CHEd warn vs fake scholarship offers

The city hopes that this assistance will encourage Mandaue senior high school students to work harder as they are the hope of the nation.

“Congratulations once again, I have no doubt that you will make us proud. Let us move Mandaue,” said Cortes.

There are around 20 public high schools in Mandaue City wherein 3,500 are senior high school students.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education said that Mandaue senior high students would only need to submit their certificate of enrollment and photocopy of their IDs to their school.

Then the city will hold a ceremony for the distribution of the financial assistance.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: graduates, Mandaue City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.