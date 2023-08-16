100 students interviewed for Mandaue City scholarships

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Over 100 students applying for Mandaue City’s scholarship program have undergone an interview on Wednesday, August 16.

The students on Wednesday morning, lined up outside the City Mayor’s Office, waiting for their turn for the interview with the members of the city’s College Scholarship Grant and Advisory Board.

Originally, there were over 300 applicants for the second batch of the city’s scholarship program but it was streamlined to 107 based on the qualifications.

Of the 107 applicants, only 60 will be selected as scholars since the city’s budget this year for the program is PP2 million, according to City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education.

The interviews of the 107 applicants started on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and would last until Thursday, August 17.

After the interview, the members of the College Scholarship Grant and Advisory Board will convene again and would decide who will be the 60 beneficiaries.

Chosen students will receive a text from the board. A formal awarding of certificates will then be conducted.

Qualified beneficiaries will receive P17,500 per semester or P35,000 yearly through reimbursement. They can enroll in any four-year course and a school of their choice.

“The moment they are accepted as scholars of the city, it is already good for four years hangtud nga mahuman sila sa program nga ila’ng gikuha,” said Sanchez.

Last year, the city also granted scholarships to 30 poor but deserving students.

